Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 95,834 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 62,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 488,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.