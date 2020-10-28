Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,612 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,023,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,744,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,270,000 after acquiring an additional 199,137 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.10.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

