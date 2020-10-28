Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 241 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,409,000 after acquiring an additional 456,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220,474 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $158.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day moving average is $144.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

