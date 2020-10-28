State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.15

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 1302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STFC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Auto Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $358.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.10 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 40,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

