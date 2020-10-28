Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $215,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $150,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Starbucks by 20.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 111.0% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

