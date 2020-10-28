Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK stock opened at $166.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $180.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

