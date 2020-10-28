St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 145 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after acquiring an additional 152,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,263,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,644,000 after purchasing an additional 269,496 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

