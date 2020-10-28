SPX (SPXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect SPX to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SPXC stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPX has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $53.76.
About SPX
SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.
Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.