Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Hawaiian (NYSE:HA) Head-To-Head Review

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hawaiian alerts:

77.7% of Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hawaiian and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian -5.83% -8.35% -1.99% Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $2.83 billion 0.24 $223.98 million $4.60 3.19 Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.42 $335.26 million $5.09 3.25

Spirit Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian. Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hawaiian has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hawaiian and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 2 4 2 0 2.00 Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.11%. Given Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Hawaiian on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In addition, the company offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai'i and Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Sapporo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its Website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 4 Boeing 767-300 aircraft; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 11 Airbus A321-200 for the North America, international, and charter routes, as well as owns 4 ATR42 aircrafts. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.