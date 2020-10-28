Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$31.00.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.56.

TSE:TOY opened at C$30.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 97.85. Spin Master Corp. has a 1-year low of C$9.73 and a 1-year high of C$42.22.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$339.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

