Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) PT Lowered to $12.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 251.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPPI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $496.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 108,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.