SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

