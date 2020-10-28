SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,157 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,130,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,787 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $53,950,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,255,000 after purchasing an additional 954,777 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,585,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

