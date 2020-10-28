Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.6% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern by 69.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Southern by 23.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.