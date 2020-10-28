Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SOI opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $271.60 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 2.17.

SOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

