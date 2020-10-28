Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SMSI stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.53.
Smith Micro Software Company Profile
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.
