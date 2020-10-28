Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.53.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.