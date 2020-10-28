SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SLM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.33. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SLM by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 299,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in SLM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in SLM by 9.4% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 97,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth $98,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

