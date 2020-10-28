Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) & salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Critical Comparison

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

This table compares Slack Technologies and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% salesforce.com 12.21% 3.99% 2.59%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Slack Technologies and salesforce.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies 3 5 13 0 2.48 salesforce.com 2 3 33 2 2.88

Slack Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $32.55, suggesting a potential upside of 16.54%. salesforce.com has a consensus price target of $246.74, suggesting a potential downside of 1.42%. Given Slack Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Slack Technologies is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Slack Technologies and salesforce.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies $630.42 million 25.28 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -19.67 salesforce.com $17.10 billion 13.32 $126.00 million $1.02 245.39

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of salesforce.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Slack Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Customer 360 Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; MuleSoft Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Tableau and Einstein Analytics, provides analytical technology to customers. Additionally, the company offers various solutions for financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, and philanthropy. The company also provides professional services and education services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. Salesforce and Siemens has a strategic partnership. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.