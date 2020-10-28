Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $190.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $145.12 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.