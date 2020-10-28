Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers USA in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $35.96 on Monday. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

