SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SITC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.08 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4,320.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 105,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6,062.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 1,110,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 92.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 689,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in SITE Centers by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 62,067 shares in the last quarter.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.