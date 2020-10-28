Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and Avient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 2 1 0 0 1.33 Avient 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avient has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.12%. Given Avient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avient is more favorable than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical.

Dividends

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Avient pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avient pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avient has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and Avient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical -0.76% -2.22% -1.51% Avient 21.01% 10.78% 3.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Avient shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Avient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and Avient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical $14.24 billion 0.15 $320.62 million $2.91 6.59 Avient $2.86 billion 0.99 $588.60 million $1.69 18.28

Avient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avient beats Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products. The Synthetic Fibres segment produces polyesters, acrylic fibers, and carbon fibers that are primarily used in the textile and apparel industries. The Resins and Plastics segment produces polyester chips that are used to produce polyester fibers, coating, and containers; polyethylene resins and plastics, which are used to produce insulated cables and mulching films, as well as molded products, such as housewares and toys; and polypropylene resins that are used for films and sheets, as well as molded products, such as housewares, toys, consumer electronics, and automobile parts; and PVA granules. The Intermediate Petrochemical Products segment produces p-xylene, benzene, and ethylene oxide, which are used as raw materials in the production of other petrochemicals, resins, plastics, and synthetic fibers. The Petroleum Products segment operates crude oil distillation facilities that produce vacuum and atmospheric gas oils used as feedstock; and residual oil and low octane gasoline fuels, as well as produces various fuels, such as diesel oil, jet fuel, heavy oil, and liquefied petroleum gas for transportation, industry, and household heating applications. The Trading of Petrochemical Products segment is involved in the import and export of petrochemical products. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.