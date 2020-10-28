Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) and Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Financial Analysis

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sino-Global Shipping America and Radiant Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino-Global Shipping America -251.73% -178.28% -112.71% Radiant Logistics 1.23% 19.21% 8.65%

4.5% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino-Global Shipping America and Radiant Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino-Global Shipping America $6.54 million 1.25 -$16.45 million N/A N/A Radiant Logistics $855.20 million 0.30 $10.54 million N/A N/A

Radiant Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Sino-Global Shipping America.

Volatility & Risk

Sino-Global Shipping America has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radiant Logistics has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sino-Global Shipping America and Radiant Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino-Global Shipping America 0 0 0 0 N/A Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Radiant Logistics beats Sino-Global Shipping America on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehouse and distribution services, as well as customs brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

