Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Earns Sector Perform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

SW stock opened at C$14.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.10 million and a PE ratio of -7.72. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$19.19.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.61) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$199.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$195.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rene Fernando Link sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total value of C$114,795.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,411 shares in the company, valued at C$236,331.98. Also, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.84, for a total value of C$49,934.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$604,811.68.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

