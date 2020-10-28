Short Interest in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Rises By 400.0%

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised The National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered The National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NSEC stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.08. The National Security Group has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. acquired 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,361.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,633 shares in the company, valued at $857,099.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,101 shares of company stock valued at $34,250. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

