Short Interest in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expands By 413.8%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, an increase of 413.8% from the September 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.68. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.60 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $30,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth $70,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

