Short Interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Increases By 251.7%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 251.7% from the September 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nano Dimension stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Nano Dimension has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

