Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Declines By 90.7%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the September 30th total of 541,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.49% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

LM Funding America stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

