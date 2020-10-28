Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Decreases By 87.2%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the September 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

