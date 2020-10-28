Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Rises By 562.5%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 562.5% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ QABA opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

