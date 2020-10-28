Short Interest in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Grows By 330.8%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 330.8% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ZNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of China Southern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 132.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the second quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 35.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

