Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Rises By 339.6%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 339.6% from the September 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BCNAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barco in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ING Group lowered shares of Barco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Barco stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53. Barco has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00.

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; LED image processing, and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

