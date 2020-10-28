Shore Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Shore Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.83%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 508,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,247,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.