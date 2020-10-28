Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 0.8% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,082.89 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,146.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,775.20, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $999.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $889.68.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,022.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

