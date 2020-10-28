Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSDOY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

SSDOY stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. Shiseido has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shiseido will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

