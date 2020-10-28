Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.94

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 46090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

SHECY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.