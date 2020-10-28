Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (S) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.90 million during the quarter.

Get Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) alerts:

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) stock opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sherritt International Co. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

In other Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) news, Director Maryse Belanger acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$62,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,670.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.