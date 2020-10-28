Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.90

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 3562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 3,441,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $59,669,991.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

