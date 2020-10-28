Shake Shack (SHAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Shake Shack to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.29 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $592,415.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,514,106. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

