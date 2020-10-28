Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVT opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Servotronics has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.