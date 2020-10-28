ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.84.

NOW opened at $499.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $682,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. CX Institutional boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

