Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.