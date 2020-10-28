Select Medical (SEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

