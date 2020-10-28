Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.95. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

NYSE ITW opened at $198.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $208.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after acquiring an additional 438,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after acquiring an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,212,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

