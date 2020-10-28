Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

