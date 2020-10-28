Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $46,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,091 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,586,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,735,000 after purchasing an additional 117,828 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,449,000 after purchasing an additional 494,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,838,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,198,000 after purchasing an additional 139,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.