Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.