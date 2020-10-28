Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 10.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $730,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 842,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.