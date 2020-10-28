Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lessened by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

