Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Up 10,116.7% in October

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 10,116.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,226.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

